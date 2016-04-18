Every Time Stephen Curry Hits A Three, Under Armour Will Run A 3-Second Ad

WHAT: As the Golden State Warriors embark on the first round of the 2016 NBA playoffs, Under Armour vows to air a three-second Stephen Curry ad for every three-pointer the star point guard makes in the post-season.

WHO: Under Armour, Droga5

WHY WE CARE: No matter how certain brands make it look, creating compelling, entertaining, and original advertising around star athletes is no easy feat. This is a perfect gimmick for a specific aspect of Curry’s amazing skillset, and one that can only get more fun as we, and presumably the Golden State Warriors, go deeper into the NBA playoffs. To put it in perspective, he demolished the previous post-season three-pointer record last year with 98–that’s a lot of three-second ads.