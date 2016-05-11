Seaweed Packaging Makes a Splash and Wins the Lexus Design Award

Along a backlit wood-and-paper wall of an exhibition space in Milan, the young designers rocked in place, nervously tapping their feet as they awaited the big announcement. The Lexus Design Award 2016, which began last October with 1,232 submissions interpreting this year’s theme of “Anticipation,” concluded on April 11 at Milan Design Week. There, a room packed with design aficionados, industry heavyweights, camera crews, and press from around the globe—not to mention the designers themselves—eagerly waited for one team to be crowned Grand Prix winner.

The designers emerged from the largest, most diverse, and ambitious field in the Lexus Design Award’s four-year history. Their projects, intended to not only foresee but also address the future needs of individuals and society, first impressed the jury of six internationally renowned judges in late November, when the 1,232 entries from 73 countries were narrowed to 12 finalists. In January, each finalist was selected by the competition’s mentors, all world-class designers, who then worked closely with the emerging talent to bring their concepts to life. Armed with expert guidance and a production budget of nearly $30,000, the prototype winners spent the next three months refining their concepts with their mentors—expanding their scopes, fine-tuning their focus and sometimes their fabrication—in an effort to realize the full potential of their submissions. The hard work was equal to the high stakes, with the projects’ future commercial success and social impact hinging on their execution. All four projects made an impression on the crowd and jury, demonstrating the transformative power of design.

When the big moment arrived, Lexus International president Tokuo Fukuichi opened the envelope and announced the Grand Prix winner: “AMAM for AGAR PLASTICITY.”

Tiles and bowls made of ground seashells and agar, a food additive commonly found in East Asian desserts.

In many ways, it was a fairy-tale ending. Only a month before the submission deadline, AMAM’s creators—Kosuke Araki, Noriaki Maetani, and Akira Muraoka, a young design trio from Japan—had struck upon a brilliant idea: Agar, the gelatinous food additive derived from red algae and frequently used in East Asian desserts, could be used for packaging, and in so doing, help end our reliance on fossil-fuel-based plastics. Entirely biodegradable and widely available (especially in Japan), agar could, they realized, be rendered into a variety of packaging applications and potentially reduce harmful pollution. From there, the three friends, who met studying at Tama Art University in Tokyo, embarked on a frenzy of creative material experimentation that left their kitchens a mess and their minds reeling with possibility.

“We were starting from scratch,” Araki says. “It was all trial and error.” For the softer cushioning structures, they distilled and froze the agar; to produce stiffer filmlike material, they compressed the distilled agar. The process was exacting, but the results reflected the organic nature of their creation. “It’s a natural substance so exact geometric shapes were difficult,” Araki says. “But sometimes that distortion gave a certain beauty to the outcome.”