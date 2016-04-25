Why Facebook Is One Of Your Most Important Job Search Tools

Facebook is a great place to connect with friends (or to procrastinate when you really need to be working on a project), but it can also be a great source for your next job search.

A recent survey of generation Z and millennial students by Adecco Staffing USA found that social media plays a large role in assessing potential employers. While most people think of LinkedIn as the primary social platform for job seekers, Facebook was the most popular because it offers information that will help you find a company that’s the right fit for you, says Amy Glaser, senior vice president, Adecco Staffing USA.

“Sixty-one percent of respondents said that Facebook is the most-used social media platform when researching the culture of potential employers, followed by Glassdoor and Instagram,” she says.

You can learn a great deal about a company’s values from their social media presence, more so than from their website, says Kyshira Moffett, assistant director of the career center at the University of Pittsburgh Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. “Facebook is one of the best kept secrets for the job search,” she says.

When looking at a company’s page, experts say there are four things that should have your attention:

Look at photographs to see if they include coworkers working together on unique initiatives, spending time with one another outside the office or traveling to fun destinations, says Glaser. “If so, this could indicate a healthy, welcoming work environment,” she says.