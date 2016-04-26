Why You Should Evaluate Job Offers Like An Investor

That job might come with a great salary, cool perks, and strong benefits, but if you stop there when evaluating whether or not to accept the offer, you literally could be selling yourself short.

“Labor is selling skills and energy for money, and it’s one of the biggest assets anyone has,” says Douglas McCormick, author of Family Inc.: Using Business Principles to Maximize Your Family’s Wealth. “Everyone should calculate their expected lifetime labor value and increase that value by selecting the right types of jobs. That involves evaluating compensation more broadly than just looking at the paycheck.”

Many of the principles investors use to evaluate a stock can be applied to employment decisions, says McCormick. Here are four things to consider when deciding where to work:

Just as an investor allocates assets between stocks and bonds, job seekers can allocate their labor to opportunities that offer different levels of risk and reward.

“At a startup, for example, you will take on significant risk because job security isn’t there,” says McCormick. “A startup could also offer significant opportunity, however, if the company explodes.”

If you opt for a safe and secure job, and the company starts to underperform, you could have a mismatch of expectations, says McCormick. “Just as a professional investor develops an investment thesis for a stock, you must develop one for your labor choice and force yourself to re-examine the decision if circumstances change,” he says.

For an investor, growth is the largest driver of future value. An employee’s timeline, which could potentially be a 50-year career, is significantly longer than most financial investors, which means an employee can benefit from compound effects of growth.