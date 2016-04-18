Modern Convenience Only Goes So Far In Under Armour’s New Connected Fitness Ad

Over the past two years, Under Armour has spent close to $1 billion buying and investing in three leading makers of fitness and health-related mobile apps, reaching more than 150 million users. Connected fitness represents a major part of the brand’s future, and now we have one of its first ads touting its tech bonafides.

The spot “One Push,” by agency Droga5 and director Tom Tagholm, features a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voice-over listing off all the modern conveniences available to us at the touch of a button. But it’s purpose is to point out that while you can track your performance, diet, health, and everything else, on your smartphone or smartwatch, actual results take a lot more effort to achieve.

Under Armour’s vice president of global consumer engagement Jim Mollica says that although the brand’s initial marketing efforts for UA HealthBox were targeted towards early adopters already a part of its connected fitness platform, now, as more people become physically active during the spring, they’re broadening the message for the important selling season around Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduation.

“The idea behind the work is that much of the technology in today’s world gives us an easy way out, it does so much, so fast, so we don’t have to. It encourages us to be lazy,” says Mollica. “Under Armour has a different point of view. Our Connected Fitness products only work if you are willing to put in the effort it takes to achieve results. UA HealthBox shows you a path and empowers you and your will to act on it.”

Between Fitbit, Nike, and many more, there are plenty of fitness apps vying for people’s data tracking loyalty. But Mollica says the advantage Under Armour has is its ability to be a one-stop connected fitness shop that addresses a complete 24/7 picture of your health.

“That complete picture is made up of the four core pillars of health and fitness: sleep, fitness, activity and nutrition,” says Mollica. “UA HealthBox is directly addressing the need consumers have to simplify the existing fragmented market. Never before has 24/7 data been captured and presented in a simple yet meaningful way that can impact how a consumer views, manages, and acts upon on their health and fitness. With our partnership with IBM Watson, UA HealthBox and UA Record go beyond mere data tracking to provide unique personal health and fitness insights.”

It’s no surprise to hear The Rock here, considering the brand recently announced a new collaborative product venture with the actor. Beyond the voice-over for this spot, the brand says he’ll play an integral role in the promotion of its Connected Fitness platforms including the recently debuted UA HealthBox and UA Record applications.