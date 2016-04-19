Store Your Garden Bounty In The Groundfridge, A Modern-Day Root Cellar

The Groundfridge is a high-tech hole in the ground. The modern-day root cellar needs a fair-sized garden to accommodate it, but you’ll need a fair-sized garden to use it anyway, because the Groundfridge is designed to store the excess bounty from your home-grown harvest.

Made from fiberglass, the Groundfridge forms a thin skin between the soil it’s buried in, and the cool air it encapsulates. Out of the ground, it looks like an oversized boiling flask from a science lab. Once buried, it becomes a flight of steps leading into a spherical, shelf-lined chamber, with a rubber-seal on the door to keep out rain and bugs.

The Groundfridge is made in the Netherlands and is meant for people with vegetable gardens who need to store a glut of produce. Its chamber is 20 times bigger than your refrigerator, which isn’t really designed for long-term storage anyway.

“It combines temperature from the air outside with the temperature of the soil in a ideal cellar temperature inside the Groundfridge,” Akke Bink, one of its creators, told Co.Exist. Like a regular root cellar, it stays at a constant 50˚-54˚F temperature all year long.

To keep the air moving, a fan is required, but, says Akke, a solar panel can take care of that. If you live in a warmer climate, you may not even need this part.

The Groundfridge isn’t just for storing veggies, though. Anything that is happy in a cool, dry environment is good down there. Akke suggests cheese, wine, or beer storage–a kind of DIY wine cellar, if you will. The fridge is also good for people living off-grid, for restaurants in remote areas, and for self-supported living.

Installation is the biggest hurdle. Akke recommends digging with an excavator. “[Doing it] manually is a lot of work, but it is possible,” he says.