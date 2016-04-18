IMF: Full Ahead S-L-O-W

(Washington, DC) While revelers cheered in the bright and sunny weather at the Cherry Blossom parade, the IMF released the outlook from its’ steering committee–a group comprised of 25 of the largest economies in the world–therefore giving the report significant weight in the global finance community. The outlook was fairly dim to say the least. This marked the fourth time in a year that the IMF cut its global growth forecasts, estimates are 3.2% for 2016 and 3.5% in 2017, having previously predicting 3.4% and 3.6% respectively.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) said in its statement: “Downside risks to the global economic outlook have increased since October, raising the possibility of a more generalized slowdown and a sudden pull-back of capital flows.” In simple terms that translates into less than rosy prospects.

The underlying reasoning was that weak trade and a series of potential global risks (which happens to include a “Brexit” scenario) pegged as the primary culprits. The less than robust forecast didn’t include any potential exogenous risks that might lie in wait. On that basis the steering committee implored countries to increase public spending to avoid deflation, adding that accommodative monetary policies should continue in the advanced economies in conjunction with structural reforms and implementation of policies that support demand and assist displaced workers. The communique emphasized that monetary policy alone was not enough but continued to extol that, “Growth-friendly fiscal policy is needed in all countries.”

The ever eloquent (and elegant), Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, characterized the discussions between finance ministers and central bankers at the spring meetings as “collective therapy” in dealing with the less than favorable projections. Her comments drew laughs from the group as an affirmation of the collective commiseration.

After the unprecedented volatility in January, which unnerved investors and bankers alike, Lagarde stated that calmer financial markets starting in February had relaxed the nerves of participants at the IMF 2016 spring meeting.

“There was not exactly the same level of anxiety but I think there was an equal level of concern, and a collective endeavour to identify the solution and the responses to the global economic situation,” she said.

Additional points of interest were that Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble appeared optimistic on the progress in Greece. In line with the G20 statement, the 24-member IMFC said countries should “refrain from all forms of protectionism and competitive devaluations, and to allow exchange rates to respond to changing fundamentals.” The statement was released amid concerns that some countries are keeping their currencies weak in a “race to the bottom”.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan stated the need for additional fiscal stimulus along with structural reforms in Europe, Japan and China–intonating that it was becoming a reality with policymakers. “These structural reforms are difficult to pass through parliaments…there is a certain risk that this will be postponed.” said, Jordan.