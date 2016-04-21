See What Present-Day Africa Would Look Like If All The Animals Hadn’t Died

Four years ago, a stretch of arid plain outside Thika, Kenya, was home to many zebras. By 2014, when photographer Nick Brandt visited, it was a busy construction site, and the zebras were gone.

In Kenya–one of the fastest-growing economies in the world–the pace of development is one of several reasons that wildlife are disappearing. In Inherit the Dust, a photo series and book, Brandt takes giant life-sized images of African wildlife and puts them back in the landscapes where they used to live.

“Having been traveling to East Africa for the last 15 years and seeing what’s becoming of the natural world there, what’s completely shocked and disturbed me is the rapid escalation of devastation to the environment in the last few years,” Brandt says.

Wasteland with Cheetahs & Children, 2015

Brandt spent a few months visiting factories, dumps, and highway overpasses in Africa, at times working with as many as 23 people to set up his massive photographs and align the horizon so the animals looked like part of the scene.

People there tended to ignore the installations. “Most people had way, way more important stuff to be thinking about on a daily basis than some crazy white guy putting a life-sized panel of an elephant on a dump site,” he says. “We’re talking about people who are struggling to survive.”

For the photographs, that was the effect he wanted. The animals look like ghosts in the modern landscape, and the people walking by aren’t thinking about them. That’s also one of the challenges of conservation: If people have more important things to worry about–and in some cases, may have recently lost their own homes in rural areas–why should they fight for wildlife conservation?

Brandt says there’s an economic argument for it, at least in places with an infrastructure for nature tourism. “In the areas where those animals still are, it’s pretty much arid, semi-desert, with very few opportunities for industrial development,” he says. “Pragmatically speaking, the economic benefit of preserving those animals and those ecosystems is massive.”