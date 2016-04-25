China Is Finding Ever Creepier Ways To Monitor Its Citizens

In George Orwell’s 1984, Big Brother oversees the Proles using tele-screens, secret microphones and an army of Thought Police. In China, the equivalent is Grid Management–an expanding system of social control that’s been dubbed “a model for a contemporary police state.”

According to various reports, the Communist Party has been stepping up efforts to monitor the Chinese population. “Grid Management” refers to both on-the-ground citizen committees and hi-tech surveillance that incorporates “high-speed Internet, high-capacity computers, large databases, sensors and remote equipment.”

Wu Qiang, a political science professor at Tsinghua University, describes a grid matrix where urban centers are split into 100 by 100 meter cells, where all infrastructure is meticulously catalogued and coded, and where the area is patrolled by “seven forces”: managers, assistants, police officers, supervisors, a party secretary, judiciary workers, and firefighters.

The Financial Times says the Chinese government is expanding Grid Management beyond hotbeds of dissent, like Lhasa, Tibet, to traditionally more liberal cities in the South. Guangzhou “plans to hire 12,000 grid administrators so each can be responsible for 200 families,” it says.

Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, says the government is concerned about “the slowing economy and what it perceives as threats to its grip on power.”

“It’s taking a very surveillance-poised state and making it even more so by extending government all the way down to the most local levels,” she said in an interview. “The government has described it as more equitably distributing public services, but it does bring with it this element of surveillance that’s extremely problematic.”

Grid Management harkens back to neighborhood committees formed in the 1950s and 1960s, Richardson says. But the system took on new life in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics in 2008. “There is a long history of obliging people to report on their neighbors and family members,” she says. “They sound like anodyne community watch programs. But in fact they’re actually giving untrained civilians policing power and authority.”