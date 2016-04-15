“X-Men: Apocalypse” Cast Hangs Out Setting Up Wi-Fi In This U.K. Broadband Ad

WHAT: The cast of X-Men: Apocalypse are just kicking it in the X-Mansion in this ad for British broadband service Sky Fibre, where one gifted youngster is frustrated with the speed of streaming Internet, and Quicksilver seems to want to impress her.

WHO: WCRS, Sky Broadband

WHY WE CARE: The best part of X-Men: Days Of Future Past was Evan Peters’ extremely fun turn as super-speedster Quicksilver–and this Sky Fibre ad puts Peters front and center as he basically re-enacts the most memorable scene from the 2014 time-travel epic. Beyond the clever juxtaposition of too-slow Internet and speedy mutants, though, it’s also pretty neat to find the X-Men just kicking it on a slow afternoon at the mansion. The pace of blockbuster superhero movies is such that we don’t usually get to see Cyclops and Storm just chilling on couches, so it’s a fun twist to get a peek at some X-downtime before the (yawn) big battle with a threat so world-shaking that it’s literally named “Apocalypse.”