A U.K. Grocery Chain Put A GoPro On A Dairy Cow To Prove Its Fresh Credentials

If a brand wants to use its marketing to tout its ethical standards and provenance of its products, it takes more than a picture of a farm on the label to convince consumers. That’s probably why U.K. grocery chain Waitrose decided to go with live footage from down on the farm and out at sea.

The intention behind the new campaign, by agency adam&eveDDB, was to keep the creative idea and presentational style simple. But bringing it to life was anything but. “It’s a bit of a beast,” says agency producer Panos Louca, outlining a timetable of 4 a.m. starts, multiple cameras, including a GoPro fitted to a dairy cow, and TV ads shot, cut, post-produced, and ready for air within just a couple of hours. “The beauty of this, though, is what you see is what you get as we’re doing everything for real.”

What British audiences see will unfold over coming weeks as an ambitious cross-platform campaign comprising TV ads featuring same-day live footage, real-time live streaming online and to digital billboards at major U.K. railway stations, as well as press ads with images so fresh they were shot just one day pre-publication.

The germ of the idea was a spring-time brief to promote seasonal interest in the retailer and its products in a way that would move the brand and its marketing forward, says adam&eveDDB executive creative director Richard Brim.

“Waitrose is very proud of its suppliers who, in turn, are proud of working with Waitrose,” says Brim. “The opportunity was to tap into this to explore the provenance of some of the food Waitrose sells. So initially, we suggested live web cams from some of the farms could be a fun part of that.”

Test footage using film shot on GoPros convinced everyone that live content should be the campaign’s central idea.