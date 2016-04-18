Samsung: Living On The Edge Between Android And Ambition

That’s welcome news for the Android smartphone market leader. However, Samsung has seen enough competitors run into trouble over the years to know how quickly tides can turn. It continues to attempt to differentiate its devices from the competition through features such as the curved screen of its Edge phones, which it’s refined to better effect than have the makers of other curved-glass phones such as the LG Flex and BlackBerry Priv. But Samsung also recognizes that differentiation must increasingly come in ways that go beyond the device itself–and which will be hard to pull off if it’s entirely dependent on Google for operating-system software.

In the early days of the Galaxy S phones, the company sought to achieve distinction in the crowded Android market with the gimmicky TouchWiz user interface, which prioritized aesthetic differences over functional improvement. As the company’s sales grew stronger, so did the backlash. Samsung increasingly faced challenges from Google, consumers who preferred a purer Android experience, and competitors such as Motorola and HTC that reduced or eliminated their Android customizations. The company also sought to build its own app store and media businesses via Galaxy Apps and its ill-fated music and video services, which were strangely branded “Milk.”

After having made limited headway on those fronts, Samsung has found other ways to break rank with other Google handset partners, particularly when it comes to new frontiers beyond the phone. For example, long before Google had launched its current Android TV product or its predecessor Google TV, Samsung was developing its own TV user interfaces. Its early attempts were dense and confusing, but the company has come a long way in combining a 10-foot user interface with evolving remote controls.

While Samsung was among the first manufacturers to launch an Android Wear smartwatch, most of its watch work has focused on its own Tizen operating system, an underdog that is its ultimate hedge against being permanently reliant on Google for software. It’s also launched Samsung Connect Auto. Rather than competing directly with Google’s Android Auto, Samsung’s offering is based around an aftermarket device that plugs into a car’s ODB port and is focused on different tasks, such as creating a Wi-Fi hotspot. It too is powered by Tizen and could well become a platform for car apps.

And while Samsung, like Google, has embraced smartphone-powered virtual reality with its Gear VR, it’s skipped Google’s Cardboard system in favor of doing so in partnership with Oculus, which is owned by one of Google’s most formidable competitors, Facebook.

Meanwhile, the company’s operating system hedges extend beyond Tizen. Samsung had no more success with Microsoft’s Windows Phone than other manufacturers did, but aided by improvements from Intel and Microsoft along with new standards such as USB-C, its new Galaxy Tab Pro Windows tablet comes closer to matching the sleek aesthetic and long battery life of its Android tablets than any of its previous Windows-based efforts, making it a hero product for both Microsoft and Intel. It’s also the first Samsung Windows device to capitalize on its popular Galaxy brand (previous Windows-based efforts were part of the much less high-profile ATIV line).