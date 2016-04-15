Spike Lee Directed A Star-Studded Campaign Ad For Bernie Sanders

WHAT: A five-minute Bernie Sanders pep rally starring New Yorker celebrities, activists, and others ahead of the coming New York primary.

WHO: SpikeDDB, Spike Lee

WHY WE CARE: Obviously, any time the realms of celebrity and politics are entwined it becomes an event of pop cultural interest, and this is no exception. Here, Lee himself kicks off a laundry list of well-known endorsements from Harry Belafonte, Susan Sarandon, Rosario Dawson, Gaby Hoffman, and Alan Cumming, mixed among those from Dr. Cornel West, activist Shaun King, and Erica Garner (daughter of Eric Garner, who died in after being put in a chokehold by NYPD officers).

Lee posted the spot to Twitter the morning after Sanders and Hillary Clinton met in Lee’s home borough of Brooklyn for the latest Democratic primary debate.