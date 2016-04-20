How To Tell The Difference Between Optimism And Wishful Thinking

Most new businesses fail. Even the rosiest estimates of new business success suggest that only 50% of new businesses will still exist in five years, and only about a third will continue to exist for a decade. Given those odds, why would anyone become an entrepreneur?

In general, entrepreneurs overestimate their chance of success. They have intimate knowledge of the business they are creating, and so they believe those factors will protect them from the grim statistics.

Of course, entrepreneurs are not alone in this optimism. There are many forms of overconfidence bias in psychology. People believe that their skills at many tasks ranging from sports to math to playing a musical instrument are better than they actually are. In general, only real experts in a particular domain are well-calibrated about how good they are.

Why does this overconfidence bias persist? Intuition would suggest that we should strive to be as accurate as possible in our assessments about ourselves and our chances of success.

As it turns out, though, optimism has real benefits.

In particular, people’s motivation to pursue a goal depends on two factors. One is their belief about the importance of the goal. The other is their belief about whether they will succeed at achieving the goal.

Overconfidence makes the gap between present and future seem possible to bridge. If you have a realistic assessment of the future, you may come to believe that the goal cannot possibly be attained. Believing that the goal is achievable engages you to work on that goal.