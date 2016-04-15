You Are Cordially Invited To A Pop-Culture Wine Tasting

It wasn’t but just one year ago that Tituss Burgess’s lit track “Peeno Noir” from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt hijacked our ears and strained our vocal chords in a futile attempt to hit that legendary high note (“pee-NOOOOOOOOO!”). The song instantly became one of the standout moments of an already standout show–and it was only a matter of time before Burgess capitalized on everyone’s favorite “ode to black penis” by creating his own brand of pinot noir wine.

But with $24.99 on the price tag, are we dealing with exceptional vino or paying extra for marketing that practically wrote itself?

Pinot by Titus isn’t the first pop-culture wine on the scene and it most certainly won’t be the last. So we brought in master sommelier and co-founder of Corkbuzz Wine Studio Laura Maniec to do a blind tasting of the Downton Abbey Countess of Grantham Chardonnay, Fifty Shades of Grey White Silk, and, of course, Pinot by Titus to compare taste to what these wines are actually worth.