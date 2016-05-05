This Zip Line Isn’t Just A Tourist Attraction: It Takes You Back In Time

Jacqui Yorke didn’t know if she was going to do it until she got harnessed up on the zip line. At any moment, she thought she might back out.

“I’m not the most adventurous. I’m more tranquil,” as the British mother of six describes herself. But her family was all there cajoling her to go, and she figured that if she didn’t like the sensation, she would keep her eyes closed and zone out the way she did when her family took her along on roller coasters.

As it turned out, she only kept her eyes closed for a second or two, and when she opened them the view was “stunning.”

“It’s exhilarating. There’s no other word for it,” she recalled. In a little under a minute, she traveled 2,360 feet from a hill above the village of Sanlúcar de Guadiana across the Guadiana River to arrive in another village, Alcoutim, sliding over the landscape at around 50 miles an hour. When she landed, she had also traveled back in time by an hour. One village is in Spain and one village is in Portugal, and the two countries are in different time zones.

Riders of Limite Zero, an unorthodox economic development project, get a helmet and gear at the bottom of the hill on the Spanish side before they’re driven up a steep and curving dirt road to the departure point: a modest, open-air platform with expansive views.

This all doesn’t sound like your typical economic development growth project, but that’s exactly the point, according to the man behind the wire, David Jarman.

For the past decade, the British expat has lived on the Spanish side of the river, and there has always been talk of building a bridge to the other side. For now, there’s just a ferry. The hope on the economically depressed Spanish side was that a bridge might funnel off visitors from the more prosperous Portuguese Algarve region. Many families from elsewhere in Europe, particularly the U.K. and Germany, vacation in the Algarve.