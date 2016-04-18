“Pretend You’re A White Male”: Freelancing’s Gender Problem

If you’re a freelance writer, the majority of your editors are probably male, and the majority of your colleagues are probably female. That’s not just an anecdotal generalization.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

This self-perception isn’t just paranoia, either. Novelist Catherine Nichols conducted an experiment in which she sent out book proposals under a male nom de plume, “George.” She sent out 50 queries, and under the name George her manuscript was requested 17 times, compared to two under her actual name. He was, in other words, “eight and a half times better than me at writing the same book.” What’s more, Nichols said publishers were kinder and more helpful to “George.” Many female writers toy with the idea of a new moniker, depending on where they are pitching: Scott-Reid told me she has contemplated becoming “Scott Reid” when pitching to outdoor lifestyle magazines and sports outlets, wondering if “Scott” would be more likely to get a response and a byline. Where Female Writers Write—And Where They Don’t Lifestyle writing is a field where women can perhaps feel more confident getting a paycheck, and a slew of “female-friendly” offshoots of mainstream publications—like the Daily Mail‘s Femail and Gawker’s Jezebel—provide a pink-hued platform for women’s writing. In the Guardian, Lou Heinrich calls the explosion of news sections and new media publications targeted at women “pink ghettoes,” where topics like parenting, cooking, fashion, celebrity, beauty, body positivity, sex, and feminism dominate. “By and large, amplifying women’s voices is positive and a step forward for the legitimization of feminine experience,” Heinrich wrote me in an email. “But to denigrate women writers only to women readers reinforces patriarchy: The idea that mainstream society is constructed by and for men.“ Heinrich’s perception of the ghettoization of female writing and opinions matches mastheads. Although the gender split varies widely from publication to publication, editors and top columnists in the “big subjects” are overwhelmingly male, with politics (65% male), sports (95–99% male), literary criticism (53–78% male), movie reviews (70–82% male), and op-eds (75–85% male) being some of the more egregious examples.

advertisement

As a female freelance writer, I’ll even cop to thinking it was a long shot pitching this very article to the four male editors here at the Freelancer. Though anecdotes are clearly different than established data, this is only the second time I’ve ever been hired by a male editor in a year of freelance writing. Even with publications that specifically request submissions from women and minorities, men can still dominate. The Awl actively discourages white males from pitching in an effort to level the playing field, but even with the submissions set up as they are, a male editor who requested not to be named noted that “men still slightly outnumber women in pitches, and especially in more ambitious pitches.” Brooke Binkowski, an editor at Snopes and a veteran freelance reporter on U.S.–Mexico border issues, told me that she often struggles with getting bylines on certain political and social issues. “It has been really difficult for me to get traction on certain stories, particularly the ones that are gritty,” she said. “The ones that people are really into from me are stories about child sex trafficking and femicides. They are both worthy things to cover, but I can’t help but notice that they both involve women and children. When I have pitched other things—for example, workers’ uprisings and ensuing violence—I have been really hard-pressed to get responses.” STEM subjects aren’t much better. The Science Byline Counting Project, an eight-month study from 2014, revealed that while men and women wrote comparable numbers of STEM stories (855 from women to 867 from men), men wrote 81% of features in Scientific American and 73% of features in Wired. Even experts in journalism stories are overwhelmingly male.

advertisement

In the New York Times, men are 3.4 times as likely to be quoted as sources than women are; on the whole, men are 76% of people featured in news stories. Whether that’s a result of a pervasive patriarchy where men tend to be in positions of power, or from a tendency of male reporters and editors reach out to other male sources (or a combination of the two), the result is an even more skewed presentation of the news. Paths Forward Despite the many challenges facing female freelancers, many have found that there are some perks to the freelance writing “workplace,” as it were. “Working almost exclusively online or via phone has often made me feel more secure about pitching, interviewing, and other aspects of my work,” Scott-Reid said. “I worry that being a young-ish female writer with a sort of ‘girl next door’ appearance, if I had to face editors and subjects in person, I would have a tougher time being taken seriously than I do when I get to present myself exclusively via my words.” Her advice to female freelancers trying to get in the game? “Let your professional manner of communication and high-quality writing do the work for you,” she said. “In other words, do the best job you can, own your work, and don’t give editors any reason to look at you differently than anyone else.” Binkowski’s advice was much more blunt: “Pretend you’re a white male.”

advertisement

This article originally appeared on The Freelancer and is reprinted with permission.