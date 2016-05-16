The Whole Foods Playbook For Reaching New Markets

When the first 365 by Whole Foods Market location opens on May 25 in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, Whole Foods fans will recognize the new grocery store’s quality standards, but not much else: Gone will be the seemingly endless selection of olive oils, the expert cheesemongers, and the artful displays of seasonal produce, single-origin coffee beans, and natural cosmetics. In their place will be simple design, streamlined product offerings—and markedly lower prices. “We’re like Whole Foods’ scrappy kid sister or brother,” says Jeff Turnas , the 21-year Whole Foods veteran at the new brand’s helm.

Launching 365 is a huge strategic move for the Austin-based company. As organic and natural food continues its mainstream spread, Whole Foods, which developed its signature foodie-focused shopping experience throughout the ’90s and aughts, is facing competition from value-minded stores like Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, and Fresh Market, which cater to younger and less affluent shoppers. With Whole Foods’ same-store sales declining (they were down 1.8% in the first quarter of 2016), the company is hoping its new brand will appeal to a broader demographic and fit into neighborhoods that might not support a higher-end store. And if 365 teaches the company a thing or two about cost efficiency, all the better. “Imagine that Whole Foods Market is like a large cruise ship,” says co–CEO John Mackey. “It’s not that easy to turn a cruise ship. You can do it, but it takes time: 365 doesn’t have anything it has to overcome.”

A Whole New Vision How Jeff Turnas and his team are trimming costs and lowering prices in the new 365 by Whole Foods Market stores Store Design A standardized layout with shorter shelves and freezer cases makes the stores cheaper to build and easier for customers to navigate, and requires fewer employees. Interiors will be left largely unfinished, with exposed ductwork and unpainted ceilings. Product Displays Digital price tags can be changed to reflect promotions without moving physical stickers or signs. Whenever possible, produce will be left in its original shipping crates, saving stocking time and reducing the chance of employees bruising or dropping items. Customer Service Instead of individual service counters, one unified team will oversee the entire store, which means customers are going to have to be much more self-reliant. The 365 mobile site will also do some heavy lifting. Much like the Whole Foods Market App, it will function as a loyalty card and digital shopping portal for Instacart delivery, but it will also tell shoppers which products are GMO–free, dairy-free, kosher, or “good for the earth.” Employee Communication Rather than using bulletin boards, log books, and back-of-house posters for communication, 365 employees will access announcements, including video demonstrations of new products, from a mobile app. Operations And Ordering Although each Whole Foods store selects its own products, only 10% of the inventory for 365 stores will come from local purveyors. A central team in Austin will take care of the rest, anchored by Whole Foods’ own 365 line.

To pilot this new, agile boat, Mackey looked to Turnas, who started his career at Whole Foods as a beer buyer in 1995 and worked in five different territories before becoming president of the U.K. region in 2009. While there, he introduced partnerships that let popular restaurants operate inside his stores and pulled the cheesemonger out from behind the counter to interact more with customers. “Jeff led [the U.K.] entrepreneurially,” says Whole Foods Market executive VP of operations David Lannon. “We felt that he would have that same independent spirit when we launched this brand.” Last summer, Turnas moved to Austin and was given about a year to create an entirely new retail concept.

He began with the stores’ basic design. While Whole Foods markets are built from scratch to reflect the communities in which they’re located, Turnas and his team created store formats that can be easily replicated across the country. “At Whole Foods, cookie-cutter is kind of a bad word,” Turnas says. “At 365, we love it because it allows us to be efficient and meet our goal of getting healthier food to more people.” The aim is for each 365 store to cost about half as much to build as a Whole Foods Market. Averaging about 30,000 square feet each, they’ll also be significantly smaller.

Getting the product mix right has been key. Whereas Whole Foods prides itself on variety, Turnas whittled offerings down to what was most essential and affordable, which allows for a more streamlined central-ordering system. Nearly 50% of the nonperishable items will come from Whole Foods’ own lower-cost 365 label. The rest will be rigorously selected. A regular Whole Foods store, for instance, might carry 20 or 30 brands of water. In its efforts to keep prices lower, 365 plans to carry just four. Turnas and his team applied this approach—what they call “thoughtful simplicity”—to everything from store design to product displays.

But even with a focus on value, Turnas found a way to keep some of Whole Foods’ flair in his new brand. He developed a “Friends of 365” program that installs third-party vendors inside the stores, similar to the partnerships he launched in the U.K. “With our lower-labor, lower-cost model, we can’t do everything,” he says. “So why not allow others to do it?” The Silver Lake store features a café by Allegro Coffee Company that sells both coffee and tap beer, and By Chloe, a New York City–based vegan-burger restaurant.

“Our hope is that, as we grow, we can put these [365] stores all over,” Turnas says, “and put them in places where Whole Foods would never be able to go.” The company expects to launch three 365 stores by the end of the year (next up: Lake Oswego, Oregon; and Bellevue, Washington) and another 10 in 2017. But the ambition for the project is much larger. “We have to adapt Whole Foods to the future, and we can use 365 as an inspiration,” Lannon says. In other words, you may have Turnas to thank if you start finding a little more value at your local Whole Foods, too.