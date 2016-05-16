Colorado’s Marijuana Czar: “We’re Making The Plane As We Fly It”

Andrew Freedman was an education-policy specialist and former chief of staff to Colorado’s lieutenant governor when Governor John Hickenlooper tapped him in 2014 to become the state’s first “marijuana czar.” Today, he’s navigating regulatory and public-welfare challenges that are both complex and–because the state was the first to legalize recreational pot–precedent-setting: The choices Colorado makes could define the country’s approach to marijuana policy for generations.

Since taking the job, Freedman has worked to regulate pesticide use, guided community banks and credit unions on thorny issues related to accepting growers’ money (the Federal Reserve often won’t do business with banks that take pot-related deposits), and helped introduce legislation to make edible-pot packaging more childproof. He’s also become the go-to tour guide for lawmakers from other states that are considering legalization. One lesson: Given the cost of regulation and enforcement, marijuana legalization is not going to be the tax boon of local-governments’ dreams. Freedman recently spoke with Fast Company about the challenges of being a first mover in the legal marijuana space, and his hopes and concerns about the industry.

Fast Company: What is it like creating a regulatory structure for legalized marijuana from scratch? Are there any guidelines to follow?

Andrew Freedman: We’re making the plane as we fly it.

How’s that going?

It went a lot more smoothly at the beginning than we had anticipated. The biggest challenge was more cultural than anything: We were going to have to rely on a lot of people to change their attitudes. From law enforcement to public health experts, there were people who had just said [during the debate over the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana], marijuana is bad for you. We said, “That’s well and fine for you to have your opinion, but we still have to talk about the best way forward in a legalized framework.” Part of what I put forward was that I was an agnostic. I did not come in as someone who was either out to promote or demote the marijuana industry.

“What kind of government and industry regulation can we help put together as quickly as possible to make it a more enlightened industry?”

It was, in a lot of ways, the best of state government to watch all these stakeholders come together and be this flexible. It required countless hours from people who had to swallow their ideology and just find the best way forward for what they cared for. No matter where you fall on the legalization debate, it’s a pretty remarkable thing that so many people could come together–including citizens, industry, and public health officials–and do all that.

After legalization, did anything catch you by surprise?

It’s not that we totally didn’t anticipate it, but edibles became a much bigger part of the market than we thought they would. We’d had edibles in the medical market, but people didn’t talk about them that much. But a couple of things happened. First of all: The legalization of recreational marijuana attracted a lot more people who hadn’t been using marijuana recently and, to them, edibles seemed like a much more friendly way of trying it again. And edibles were also causing a lot more problems for marijuana-naive users, because of their delayed effect and because people were taking too much. We would have put up our public education campaign much sooner had we known that people were going to have so much trouble dosing edibles for themselves.

There was a time [in 2014] when there were a few deaths associated with edibles. So we went into an emergency rule-making session and put together [regulation saying] that each dose has to be clearly marked, so you can no longer get a cookie that you have to split up by yourself into six parts, and it has to be clearly marked how long you should wait and how much marijuana you’re about to have. We also changed it so that edibles have to be in childproof, resealable packaging when they leave the manufacturer. At the beginning you only had to exit the store [that way], but people would just come home and take [the edibles] out of the [shopping] bag and they would obviously sit around in non-childproof packaging.