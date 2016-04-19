Meet The Chef Who’s Working Toward Gender Equality In The Culinary Industry

Chloe St-Cyr the chef earned her chops across the globe. From studying at Québec’s Hôtelière Des Laurentides and working at high-end eateries in the province, to cooking alongside Michelin-starred chefs in several five-star hotel properties in Dubai, the 25-year-old has already won awards, including Taste New Zealand 2015, and placed third in Emirates Salon Culinaire’s Young Chef of the Year 2015 competition.

Yet even in that short space of time, St-Cyr kept bumping up against the systemic sexist behavior so prevalent in the culinary industry. In addition to hearing a chef refer to the kitchen brigade as “the boys,” St-Cyr tells Fast Company, “People think they are paying me a compliment by telling me that I work like a man.” It’s even baked into (pardon the pun) the uniforms. St-Cyr observes, “It is almost impossible to find a chef’s jacket tailored for someone with boobs.”

“Not one of them is particularly awful,” she notes, “but when they started to add up is when I realized how much of a man’s world the culinary industry actually can be.”

The industry doesn’t typically reward female talent, either. The most recent report from Glassdoor on the gender wage gap found that chefs are second only to computer programmers, with a nearly 30% difference between what women earn compared to men in the industry.

“I strongly believe only the talent of the individual chef and the market should dictate your paycheck–not your gender, age, or looks,” says St-Cyr, crediting her upbringing for her stance on equality. “I was raised in a family where I learned that women can achieve as much as men, no questions asked,” she says.

Chloe St-Cyr

So St-Cyr took matters into her own hands. In December 2015 she started MiumMium, a community marketplace for on-demand chefs. It allows individuals to hire qualified kitchen talent to cook in their homes or event venues for private dinners or special occasions.

She’s not the first to launch a hiring platform for on-demand personal chefs. Among them: Kitchensurfing dispatches chefs in the New York City area, and La Belle Assiette has about 700 chefs working in six European countries.