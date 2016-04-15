Real Mornings For Women, Fake Biopic for Kobe: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Two of the biggest issues of discussion over the past seven days have been around Equal Pay Day (April 12) and Kobe Bryant’s last NBA game (April 13). Not one to shy away from the zeitgeist, this week’s list gives both a nod, with a dash of what Ian McShane tastefully calls “Tits and dragons.” Onward!

What: Kobe Bryant and Michael B. Jordan come to a misunderstanding about the NBA legend’s new biopic while demonstrating Siri on Apple TV.

Who: Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Why We Care: As we said earlier this week, last month it was Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Alison Brie (Community) rehearsing a scene in a trailer, now we get a fake peek inside Hollywood with a hilariously realistic take on an NBA biopic that will no doubt be made someday. The comedic timing and chemistry between Kobe and Michael B. Jordan is impressive. I mean, not 60 points in your last-ever NBA game impressive, but still, well done.

What: A young woman practices a very important conversation with her boss in the office washroom.

Who: Secret, Wieden+Kennedy

Why We Care: This is a sweet, yet powerful glimpse at what it’s like to be a young person fighting for respect in the workplace, that’s even more affecting and relevant because it’s a young woman getting ready to face an unfortunate reality that still somehow exists in 2016.