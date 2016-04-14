The Burr-Feinstein Encryption Bill Is Probably D.O.A.

The encryption bill being floated by Senators Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein already seems marked for failure because of a promised filibuster, a hostile House of Representatives, an eventual POTUS veto, and universal opposition from Silicon Valley and privacy groups.

The bill, which was leaked last Friday and circulated Wednesday, mandates that U.S. technology companies establish an encryption “backdoor” through which government agencies can access user data on the power of a warrant or court order.

The main problem with the bill, sources say, is that it touches only U.S.-based hardware and software companies, and so will do little to curb terrorism. The Internet, after all, isn’t confined by borders, so bad actors could easily abandon tech products with backdoors and move to ones with better security. Terrorist networks are already known to use apps Telegram or Signal, which are operated by companies outside the United States and use strong, open-source encryption.

The Burr-Feinstein bill will next be discussed and marked up in the Senate Intelligence Committee, which Senator Burr chairs and of which Feinstein is the ranking member. If the marked-up bill passes a vote in the committee it could be introduced on the Senate floor.

But Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon)–the second-ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee–has vowed to be waiting there with a filibuster if that happens. Wyden does not believe the problems with the bill can be fixed with markups, a spokesman said.

Even without a filibuster, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said the bill almost certainly lacks the votes for passage in the Senate. It’s even more unlikely that a companion bill would be introduced in the House, where passage is next to impossible.

The White House has already said that it won’t support the Burr-Feinstein bill in its current form.