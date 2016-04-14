Try To Find Supermodel Gigi Hadid In This 360-Degree Shell Game By BMW

WHO: BMW, KBS, Marc Forster

WHY WE CARE: An impressive way for BMW to get in front of Hadid’s more than 17 million social media followers is by putting a modern twist on a classic game. Here, the shells in the shell game are a new car, and the game is shot in 360-degree video by director Marc Forster (World War Z, Quantum of Solace). This thing was filmed in a single uncut tracking shot, at an airfield in California’s Mojave Desert, with Oscar-winning cameraman Mauro Fiore (Avatar, The Equalizer). And if that doesn’t impress you enough, they made the game pretty damn tough, too. It took us four tries.

See the 360º video below.