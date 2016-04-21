What The U.S. Can Learn From The Way Germany Trains Its Workforce

At 18, Johan, a German teen working as an apprentice in the Georgsmarien Huette steel mill in western Germany, is earning about $1,200 a month. For every 12 months he serves as an apprentice, he qualifies for a bonus of one month’s pay. Better still, when Johan finishes training, he’ll have a job waiting for him that will pay three times this wage.

Johan has had two years of classroom experience with precision lathes, electronics, and graphing calculators. He’s trained for three years on the shop floor under an experienced meister who will see him through a demanding series of national examinations. Only if he passes these grueling tests will he be certified to keep the kind of job he has trained for.

55% of German youth participate in the “dual education system.”

Johan’s experience is not unique in Germany, but it’s pretty much unheard of in the United States. This year, while presidential candidates make stump speeches and offer proposals about how to create jobs and remake the American educational system for the 21st-century economy, we aren’t likely to hear much that resembles the German system. But there are a few important lessons it can teach us.

55% of German youth participate in the “dual education system.” The investment Germans have made in it is responsible, in large measure, for the extraordinarily high level of skill in the country’s industrial labor force. But manufacturing isn’t the only beneficiary. Some 350 occupations—from office management clerks to electricians to mortuary scientists—are represented in the dual education system, and young people who train for them must complete national examinations in each one, exams that have been crafted collaboratively by employers, employees, and teachers from vocational schools.

The dual education system also contributes to the low levels of youth unemployment in Germany relative to other advanced economies. And while it’s hardly the only factor, the combination of vocational education and apprenticeships ensures the country a steady supply of superbly trained workers—which is one reason why German industries have dominated the development of the Chinese infrastructure, for instance.

German subsidiaries in the U.S. are trying to mimic the technical training they’re accustomed to back home. MTU, whose parent company is in Friedrichasfen, Germany, is just one example. A subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, the company manufactures diesel engines in Aiken, South Carolina. In March 2010, MTU took in over 600 applications for the available line jobs. It interviewed 250 people and picked 60—mainly experienced mechanics who’d previously worked in the area’s auto body shops, car dealerships, and Jiffy Lube stations. But after that initial wave of hiring, the company came to the conclusion it had tapped out all of the labor that was skilled enough to meet its requirements.

In Germany, by contrast, MTU would’ve had a long line of apprentices to fill additional jobs. But in Aiken, it had nothing. So the company decided to start an apprenticeship program, modeled directly on the dual program in Germany. Twelve students from five of the high schools that feed into a regional Tech Center compete for six slots every year.