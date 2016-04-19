The Problem With “Innovation”

Perhaps more than any other word, “innovation” holds the curious position of being consistently eye-rolled and yet completely ubiquitous.

The term gained traction during the post-Sputnik, progress-hungry 1960s, but today its appearance (at least in books) is at an all time high, and you’ll see it used ceaselessly everywhere from the tech companies of Silicon Valley to politicians on Capitol Hill.

But with all that popularity has come an onslaught of criticism claiming that in use, innovation is so loosely defined and overused that it is now a meaningless buzzword.



Or, as Lee Vinsel and Andrew Russell put it in a recent article in Aeon, the idea is “vague enough to do nearly anything in its name without feeling the slightest conflict, just as long as you repeated the mantra: INNOVATION!! ENTREPRENEURSHIP!!”

For Vinsel and Russell, both professors at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, the danger of the term “innovation” isn’t just overuse and rhetoric fatigue. Rather, it’s the fact that it glamorizes one small aspect of technology while ignoring the work that commences after all that innovating. “Maintenance and repair, the building of infrastructures, the mundane labour that goes into sustaining functioning and efficient infrastructures, simply has more impact on people’s daily lives than the vast majority of technological innovations,” they write.

It glamorizes one small aspect of technology while ignoring the work that commences after all that innovating.

In fact, placing inordinate importance on innovation–over the less glamorous idea of infrastructure–shifts the power away from the larger portion of the population that’s taxed with fixing and maintaining technology and towards the über-funded “innovators” on top. The authors point to the growing class divide of San Francisco–symbolized by the Google and Apple buses that cart people from wealthy neighborhoods to their lush Silicon Valley campuses while the rest of the population uses public transport–as one example of the social implications of prioritizing one over the other.

In Vinsel and Russell’s words: