Look Behind The Visual Effects Of “Game Of Thrones” Season Six

WHAT: A new behind-the-scenes look at the visual effects in the upcoming sixth season of Game of Thrones.

WHO: The team at HBO, featuring interviews with the VFX producers.

WHY WE CARE: It wasn’t long ago that Thrones star Peter Dinklage was hosting SNL and starring in a sketch that offered a fake look at the visual effects in Westeros. Now, life has imitated art (that, itself, was imitating other art) with an actual HBO doc about what to expect in the new season. Here you’ll see how dragons breathe flames, how vast cities are grafted onto landscapes, and how skulls get caved in. (This show never goes too long without a skull-caving or two.)