The 30,699 Shots Of Kobe Bryant, Charted

Eminem has said, “you only get one shot.” But in this interactive data viz by the Los Angeles Times , made as tribute to Kobe Bryant’s 60-point final game last night , we see that Bryant actually took 30,699 shots in his career. And they plotted every one, minus the free throws.

Explore the full graphic here Los Angeles Times

It’s remarkably hard to spot any clear trends–which was probably Bryant’s biggest asset as a player. He had a slight preference for the right side over the left, and he managed to shoot an impressive 18% in the dead center (with a lot of success). But really, Bryant was a player who took a lot of shots, from pretty much anywhere–except for a very perfect arc that exists a foot in front of the three-point line.