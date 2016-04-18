A California High School Votes To Arm Teachers With Guns

A Californian high school will arm some of its teachers, allowing them to carry a concealed weapon during classes. The reason? To defend against possible spree attacks from pupils.

The Kingsburg Joint Union High School, in Kingsburg, CA, has passed a policy that will “allow a limited number of staff members the ability to carry a concealed weapon on campus.”

Here’s the rest of relevant part of the letter sent to parents, justifying the arming of the teachers.

There is an extensive qualification process, and the responsibility is not taken lightly. The intent of the policy is to eliminate or reduce exposure to casualties until law enforcement arrives in the case of grave danger to our students and staff. lam saddened by the fact that such a policy is even worthy of a discussion. However, given the tragedies our nation has endured, we must consider all options for the safety of our children.

We view our role as a partnership with families in the pursuit of raising the future of our community and the world.

Last month, before the proposal was voted into school policy, Kingsburg District superintendent Randy Morris told the Fresno Bee that “I am a proponent of the Second Amendment, and I’m also the biggest proponent of protecting the kids.”

The policy exploits a recent change in state law that prohibits concealed weapons on campus unless the carrier has permission from the superintendent. By giving permission for up to five staff members to carry guns at the 1,200-pupil Kingsburg High, Morris and the school board are in compliance with this law, despite perverting its intention.

“The law allows us to do this,” he said.

Kingsburg isn’t the first district to arm teachers. In March 2016, Folsom Cordova Unified School District admitted that it has allowed teachers to bring guns onto campus for the past six years. The difference between the two is that, in Folsom, teachers must store their weapons. In Kingsburg, they can carry them “in a holster worn inside the pants, around the chest, on the front hip, at the ankle or behind the back.”