Steve Case’s Quest To Make Innovation Regionally And Racially Inclusive

You probably know Steve Case best as the man responsible for America Online. But two decades later, Case is continuing the charge to help the new generation of technology and business leaders define the critical path of Internet and innovation to become much more useful to society.

“We know that it is the right thing to do, but more important it is the smartest thing to do to drive innovation.”

In Case’s new book, The Third Wave, he describes three waves of innovation. The first was the adoption of the Internet; the second, the connectivity that comes with social media; and the third, will be technology pervasively integrating into our lives to solve real-world problems. In order to fully realize the third wave, Case argues that investors, corporations, and cities will need to cultivate problem-solving outside of Silicon Valley and create a business environment that no longer overlooks the fact that communities are usually more than equipped to solve their own problems.

“Having more entrepreneurs with different backgrounds and perspectives working to build significant companies in this third wave is particularly important,” Case says. “The risk to cities, organizations and companies without a focus on inclusion is significant. We know that it is the right thing to do, but more important it is the smartest thing to do to drive innovation.”

Case believes that to turn the tide, we need to support innovation outside of Silicon Valley to create a more equitable playing field. He argues that business leaders, and local policymakers must look to strategic partnerships that bring everyone to the table to solve major issues in their own communities.

The current numbers show how hard this will be: 78% of venture capital dollars are highly concentrated in California, New York, and the Massachusetts/Washington, D.C. corridor. Of those dollars, a whopping 97% of funded enterprises are run by white men; less than 3% goes to female founders and a paltry 1% goes to companies ran by people of color.