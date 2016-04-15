How To Think About The Future Of Marketing (And Everything Else)

This week, BuzzFeed downgraded its revenue projections, which sent media and advertising into a tizzy. If even a page-view juggernaut like BuzzFeed was struggling in the current advertising climate, what did that mean for the rest of the online media industry? But that’s all missing the larger point.

The future of advertising is about elevation and realization, not engagement and reach.

The problem isn’t about BuzzFeed, or whether its business model is scalable. It’s just one of a number of publishers struggling. And so the real story is about the dark truth at the heart of postmodern media. Its business model is built on a deflationary asset: digital ads. Because digital ads are deflationary, the ad and media industries are in a vicious spiral. Quick! Sell more ads! But everyone has to run faster and faster just to stand still. The truth is that this isn’t a game anyone can win.

Online ads are a liability—an investment that yields no real gains, only losses.

Why are digital ads deflating, ever cheaper, less valuable? Because, to put it diplomatically, they suck. I don’t mean creatively. Many of them are interesting and provocative creatively. They suck strategically—as a product, a service, a format, a way of relating to people. That’s the simple truth—hence, the abysmally low rates of interest in them by consumers, who aren’t captive to them like TV viewers are. They’re a liability—an investment that yields no real gains, only losses.

Therefore, the industry is trapped: It must push more and more ads that people just aren’t interested in, engaged by, or stimulated by–now that they’re not hostage–in a desperate attempt to keep from shrinking. But there’s a smarter approach. Make advertising matter again.

Brands see their challenge as “engaging” people. But what does that mean, apart from “click our ads”? You can’t tell me, and I can’t tell you. The reason is because it doesn’t mean anything at all to people. It only means “capturing eyeballs” to advertisers. It’s a self-referential idea, which creates a vicious circle of meaninglessness. So, advertisers chasing “engagement” resort to ever more desperate tactics: Yesterday’s inspirational quotes became today’s clickbait headlines. But the cause is this. Today’s ad industry is based largely on a meaningless fiction, which reflects a profoundly superficial understanding of people, life, and the economy.

Advertising is just another finger in the invisible hand of economic stagnation.

The simple fact is every dollar spent on a digital billboard, quiz, or clever clickbait headline doesn’t actually do anything to improve people’s lives. To make it more possible for them to imagine, build, create, relate, share, dream, love, grow. Because everyone’s chasing a fiction called “engagement” in the first place.