The Most Common Resume Lies (And Who Is Most Likely To Tell Them)

Even in a market that favors job seekers, candidates will go to great lengths to clinch the job of their dreams. So it should come as no surprise that more than half (56%) of over 2,000 hiring managers have caught a lie on a resume, according to the most recent survey from CareerBuilder .

And those lies can understandably cost candidates the job. Another study of hiring managers revealed that the majority (69%) of them said that if they caught the candidate lying about something, it would be a deal breaker.

Twelve percent of full-time workers said if they got fired from a job, they would leave it off their CV.

But that still leaves 31% of hiring managers who would be willing to look the other way. How far is too far, though? Hloom, an online provider of office templates for small businesses and individuals, surveyed 2,000 employed workers to see what they thought about the difference between “harmless white lies” and “serious falsehoods.”

Among the lies that most people labeled “real” were:

College

Foreign language fluency

Academic degree

Former employment history

Those ranked harmless included:

Computer skills

Year of graduation

Duties in former position

Promotions

These most common fibs were ranked on a scale of one to five, with five being the most serious.

The cause of the padding and exaggerations was overwhelmingly (49.3%) to appear more qualified for the desired job. Coming in second, 21.7% of those surveyed confessed they wanted to embellish their experience to come off as more well-rounded.