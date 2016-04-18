Artificial Intelligence’s Ultimate Challenge? Cyber Attacks

Have you heard the one about how our jobs are about to be snatched away by machines ? Or how artificial intelligence will ultimately rise up against us?

AI is a field full of tropes, many of which come from places of truth: AI is evolving at an incredible speed, and humans are teaching some AI to learn using the same basic model found in our own craniums. But for a more realistic take on the future of AI, look no further than the many software engineers and companies that have struggled to create an intelligent system that can identify cyber attacks.

“We were trying to figure out what is the foundational problem–why do we have so many cyber attacks and data breaches that are going undetected?” says Kalyan Veeramachaneni, a research scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and the author of a paper released today titled “Training A Big Data Machine To Defend.” After all, it should be easy: Processing power has increased to a level where detecting attacks within billions of pieces of data is now feasible. And machine learning has progressed to the point where it’s possible to build these types of intelligent attack-detection algorithms, too.

MIT CSAIL

Yet there was one major problem: Who would “teach” it? The human analysts who study cyber attacks are in extreme demand, and already work extraordinarily taxing jobs. Forcing them to double-check the work of an AI system just didn’t make sense. Veeramachaneni realized that the problem wasn’t just about machine learning, it was about human-computer interaction. They needed to design an AI, sure, but an AI with a human-facing interface that only bothered its human teacher at the right time–and learned from them seamlessly.

The system they designed over the past three years–unveiled today publicly–is called AI Squared. From a security perspective, it’s a huge advancement: It detected real-world attacks with 85% accuracy and reduced false positives by a factor of five when tested with more than three billion logs from a real-world e-commerce platform. But what’s fascinating about the software is how it interacts–and completely depends–on its human teacher.

On a very basic level, here’s how AI Squared works. First, using a recurrent neural network and other machine learning techiques, it parses the huge amount of data generated by users–the proverbial “haystack”–for potentially odd activity, a process called “unsupervised learning.” Once it has identified the anomalies–the “needles”–it notifies its human analyst and presents its findings. The human confirms or denies each needle, and then their decisions are relayed back to the AI–which turns them into a model to use the next day, in a process called “supervised” learning. “We can now evolve alongside the attacker,” says Veeramachaneni.

The way these humans interacted with the system was crucial. Because the AI depended on their daily input to create a better, always-evolving prediction model, it needed to establish trust with the human–and give them an easy, instantaneous way to give feedback to the machine. “The challenge was making sure we didn’t overwhelm them,” he explains. “Most systems are currently failing in that respect.”