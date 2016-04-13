Aziz Ansari And Eric Wareheim Spread Joy In a Video For Kanye’s “Famous”

WHO: Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim, both of the Netflix series Master of None, and your favorite nonexistent ’90s sitcom, Big Bud Lil Bud.

WHY WE CARE: It may not be an official video, but this hot take renders any official videos for this song redundant. Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim honed their chemistry together on Master of None, and seeing the two frolic around Italy, eating pasta, being silly with statues, and dumbing out on the beat is a more joyful vision than anything Kanye was likely to bring to the table. Since Aziz and Kanye are either pals or at least acquaintances, though, perhaps Mr. West will appreciate the tribute and make this glorious video official retroactively.