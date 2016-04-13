Serena Williams, Mo Farah, And More Get Flexible In Nike’s “Free Anthem”

WHO: Nike, The Hoffman Brothers

WHY WE CARE: Nike commercials are typically filled with athletes at the peak of their physical powers, and this one is no exception with Serena Williams, Mo Farah, Allyson Felix, Kyrie Irving, Amari Cooper, Dafne Schippers, Su Bingtian, Ryota Murata, Matthew Centrowitz, Patrick Casey, Sammy Silva, and Amy Cragg all being put through their paces. But here, the shoes are the real the stars, with cuts to slo-mo footage of the latest iteration of Nike Free Flyknit minimalist sneakers giving us a stylish sense of its design tech in action.

The ad was directed by The Hoffman Brothers, who, unusually, worked directly with Nike on the project, rather than through an agency, perhaps a reflection of their long-standing relationship with the brand, which began more than 10 years ago when the siblings were in-house directors for Nike Football.