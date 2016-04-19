A Diesel Fuel Seller Installs LED Lighting And Masterful Greenwashing Ensues

In order to combat the increase in emissions caused by vacationing drivers over the next few months, rest-stop operator Pilot Flying J is installing LED lighting inside and outside its facilities and wanted to make sure I knew about it.

That’s right. Pilot Flying J’s press team is spinning its new lightbulbs at a business dedicated to burning fossil fuels as an environmental win. According to Wikipedia, the company is the largest purveyor of over-the-road diesel fuel in the U.S.

Although vehicles today use cleaner fuel and are more fuel efficient, the additional cars and trucks on the highways this season due to cheap gas can, as we all know, increase greenhouse gases. North America’s largest operator of travel centers, Pilot Flying J is doing their job to help curb this negative impact by installing Cree LED lighting in more than 100 of their stores to-date, with hundreds more planned over the next five years

The planet-saving plan has put LED lighting into 100 truck stops so far, a move that should save the company a fortune in maintenance and ongoing lightbulb costs, thanks to the 10-year warranty on the installations. The light will “generate more than 50% energy savings while unlocking tremendous business potential,” says Cree senior vice president David Elien, to say nothing of the “personalized light experience that is intuitive and simple.”

Like a San Franciscan who ditches their perfectly good car in order to buy a newly-manufactured, 3,000-pound Prius to “help the environment,” Pilot and Flying J won’t just be swapping in new light bulbs. It’ll be scrapping tons of functioning equipment in a huge refit:

The agreement provides for a retrofit of interior and exterior lighting, to include parking lot canopies, downlights and area luminaires for various new and existing travel centers.

Kidding aside, this ham-fisted attempt at green-washing brushes over the fact that switching to low-power lighting, or designing buildings which require minimal heating and cooling, are not just good for the planet but good for the bottom line. And that will be the thing that brings green tech into the mainstream–money.

But perhaps the best part of this whole thing is a line from the press release, which informs us that this new truck stop lighting has the “beautiful color quality that our customers demand.”