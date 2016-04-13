Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Mystical In The First Teaser For Marvel’s “Dr. Strange”

WHAT: The very first teaser for Marvel’s Dr. Strange, the first feature in the company’s long-touted “phase three” plan for their expanded cinematic universe, gives us a two-minute glimpse of the Master of the Mystic Arts.

WHO: Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular Doctor, while Tilda Swinton stars as the mysterious mentor The Ancient One. There’s also a quick look at Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villainous Baron Mordo (though he looks decidedly chill here).

WHY WE CARE: Maybe the world’s infatuation with the brand will fade one day, but right now, any new Marvel movie is still an event. That’s especially true when the company introduces a new character to its ever-expanding universe full of sequels. We learned that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a Doctor Strange when his name was briefly mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but outside of some (frankly hilarious) set photos, we hadn’t been given a real look at the character yet. Now, we know his origin in the film is basically unchanged from the comic book. It sure looks like he’ll be an arrogant surgeon whose hands are damaged in an accident, and who takes up the mystic arts when a mysterious mentor figure encourages him to pursue other ways to help people.

It’s just a teaser, so there’s not much hint of the conflicts he’ll face or the battles he’ll wage. Mostly, this is “Meet Dr. Strange” over two minutes, which is all we really need. There’s still a month to go before Captain America: Civil War drops, so setting up too much of the world-shattering threat sure to appear in Dr. Strange would only threaten to derail the stakes in Marvel’s next big blockbuster. Sometimes you want a detailed look through the all-seeing Eye of Agamotto, and sometimes you just want a quick vision of things to come–with this teaser, Marvel wisely just offers the latter.