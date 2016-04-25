3 Steps For Dealing With An Annoyingly Competitive Coworker

There’s nothing like the thrill of competing with your work nemesis to bring out your best performance. Just think of some of your favorite rivalries: Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Without someone to chase and outperform, would you be as motivated? A little friendly competition never hurt anyone, right?

Wrong. An international poll conducted by Monster found that nearly 50% of respondents have either left a job because of a workplace rivalry or considered leaving. These respondents reported reduced job performance, undue stress, getting into trouble with management, and even job loss as a direct result of workplace rivalries.

The reality is you may eventually find yourself in a similar predicament where healthy competition takes a turn for the worse. The good news: Career experts say there are steps you can take to tone down your workplace rivalry . . . before it’s too late.

If you feel like your coworker is taking the competition to extremes, it’s time to intervene. Experts say it’s important to communicate directly with the person, but to do so in a private conversation.

The last thing you want is a public, heated argument, so ask the person to grab coffee to talk, says Karen Dillon, Harvard Business Review contributing editor and author of the HBR Guide to Office Politics.

When you have the conversation, it’s important to be direct and stick to the facts. Why? Dillon says many people are unaware they’re doing something that’s distressing others until someone points it out. And once you point it out, they might try to correct you.

Dillon suggests giving specific examples, such as, “I noticed you turned in that report without my name on it. We worked on it together, so I wanted to know why you did that.” Or there’s: “In the meeting, you kept using the word ‘I’ to discuss the ideas we came up with as a group. I’m not sure if you are aware you were doing that, but it didn’t feel fair to me.”