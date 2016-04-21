How To Get Noticed By Your Company’s CEO

Apart from awkward elevator interactions, how can you catch the eye of the CEO in a way that will provide long-term opportunities for you, without railroading over your colleagues and superiors?

As a current CEO, preceded by many years as a non-CEO, I can tell you the answer is simpler than you might think. These five tips will definitely help. Just be careful not to take your efforts too far; overstepping your role could bring you the kind of attention you’re not looking for.

Most CEOs I know welcome the opportunity to get acquainted with people at all levels of the organization. Be brief, specific, and positive in your introduction: “I don’t think we’ve met. I’m Joel, and I’ve been a clerk here for two months. I’m excited to be here.”

If you have met the CEO before, but you’re not sure he’ll be able to place your name or face, give him a bit of context and a topic to talk about: “Hi, I’m Amy from sales. I attended that quarterly review last month, in place of my boss, Stan Baldwin. I have to say, things really are looking up this quarter.”

You know you’ve gone too far when: You’re talking so rapidly that it takes a minute to register his response: “Okay, nice to meet you. You can let go of my hand now.” Also beware of over-introducing yourself or getting into creepy/stalker territory: “Hi, I’m Jonas. I’ve been here 10 years now. We sat next to each other at the sales conference last year? You ordered the halibut for dinner that night and spilled tartar sauce on your tie? Man, I loved the navy shoes you wore that night.”

CEOs tend to have far more ideas than they have people to execute on those ideas. If you’re in a meeting, and a project opportunity arises that happens to be in your wheelhouse, raise your hand. Volunteer. This is your chance to be seen by the CEO—to show some initiative and passion.