What My Three Years At Netflix Taught Me About Scaling A Startup

I joined Netflix at the beginning of 2011, just as the company was making the transition from operating in the data center to the public cloud. My job was to help build out Netflix’s cloud platform and manage streaming operations. It was an incredible three-year experience seeing the company scale its people, culture , and technology.

In my life since then as an investor, I still apply what I learned in my time at Netflix to companies big and small. These lessons I picked up there might not save your life, but they might save your business.

Culture takes different forms even while emphasizing the same goals, like transparency and high performance.

What separates winning companies from their competitors often has nothing to do with the products or services they offer but with the cultures they build around employees. Netflix’s, of course, is renowned. One thing Netflix knows well is that a company’s ability to execute depends hugely on culture, which comes either top-down from the founding team or through formalized process and training.

As I consider companies to invest in, one thing I look for is a culture that encourages results and healthy competition. That’s a no-brainer. But less appreciated is that culture takes different forms even while emphasizing the same goals, like transparency and high performance. If I see a company that’s heavily compartmentalized or relies on a command-and-control structure, that’s a red flag.

There’s no question that companies known for strong work cultures are outperforming their peers. What’s more, when these companies unveil a new policy, others take notice. Mark Zuckerberg’s recent paternity leave, for instance, has raised the issue of work-life balance for tech and non-tech companies alike. Netflix unveiled its own unlimited paid parental leave policy last year. Issues like these have become powerful recruiting and retention tools for tech companies, which is why some of the most prominent ones are following suit.

Building something without planning for how it will work when it gets popular is one of the easiest ways to not only kill off a great product, but sometimes the company itself. During my time at Netflix, we were driven to build for scale by necessity–you knew that if something was successful it would be used by millions of people.

Imagining our products at scale influenced the way we thought about building the company as a whole. The choices you make at the beginning of development matter when you go from 50,000 to 50 million users, so planning for mass adoption from the start helps companies grow rapidly and at the same time keeps them ahead of the curve, instead of rebuilding features to handle new users.