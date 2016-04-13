Lionel Messi Has A “Dribble” Effect On World Soccer In Fun New Gatorade Ad

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

WHY WE CARE: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Not that this ad is really copying two of the best ever soccer ads–“Write the Future” and “Winner Stays“–but the brand clearly knows that cramming as many soccer stars into an action-packed spot, set to a catchy tune, can go a long way. Pitting Messi against Alexis Sánchez is a nice touch, seeing as Barcelona served up Arsenal’s annual ousting from the Champions League this year. Fun, frenetic, and featuring enough of a laundry list of stars–Messi, Sánchez, Phillipe Coutinho, Iniesta, and others from Juventus, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona–to get even the most fair-weather futbol fan stoked for more.