How To Find A Job At A Company With A Conscience

Believe it or not, despite all of the negative stereotypes you read about millennials—they lack loyalty and want a trophy just for showing up, just to name a few—there is in fact a silver lining: Millennials want work that gives back to the community.

“Millennials were raised in an era of volunteerism,” says Patrick Rooney, associate dean for academic affairs and research at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. “They learned growing up that it’s personally rewarding to give back to the community.”

More than half of millennials said a company’s charitable work influenced them to accept a job offer, according to the 2015 Millennial Impact Report by research and creative agency Achieve. And while you may immediately associate social good with nonprofits, the for-profit sector has hundreds of businesses that have made charitable giving and volunteer work part of their core values.

You’ll need to do some digging, though, to find one that fits your career goals and philanthropic ambition­—this strategy will help you draw out the best companies.

For-profit companies give back in a variety of ways. Some contribute hard cash—31% of millennial employees who have donated through a company-sponsored giving campaign said their employer matched at least a portion of their donation, the Millennial Impact Report found. Some organizations require employees to participate in company-wide volunteer days.

Others take a creative approach when it comes to corporate social responsibility, like Oakland, California-based Back to the Roots, which sells grow-your-own mushroom kits and donates kits to public schools when customers upload photos of their products.

Therefore, figure out what matters most to you before diving into your job search.