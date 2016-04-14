A Federal Court Is Allowing 21 Children To Sue The Government Over Climate Change

Since the U.S. hasn’t been able to cut carbon emissions enough to rein in climate change–even President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which would only partially help , is stuck in legal limbo –a group of children is suing the government to force action.

A federal judge in Oregon recently ruled that their case could move forward, after the government (and the fossil fuel industry, which inserted itself in the case) argued that it should be dismissed.

The group of 21 plaintiffs, age 8 to 19, saw a lawsuit as the best way to protect their future.

“Neither this Congress or this administration are prepared to take the difficult steps to achieve the climate targets that science requires,” says Philip Gregory, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs. “Like the civil rights cases from the ’50s and ’60s when the school districts wouldn’t integrate the schools and Congress and the state legislatures wouldn’t pass legislation, children there turned to the courts. And here, these 21 kids turned to the courts because there really is no other place for them to go.”

Like the previous civil rights cases, this case argues that the children’s constitutional rights are being violated–for example, their right to equal protection under the Fifth Amendment, they say, is violated because they won’t have the same protections as previous generations, because the government has favored the short-term interests of certain citizens instead.

“We have a lot of evidence that the government has known since ’65, certainly by the late ’80s, that children are facing a life-threatening situation,” Gregory says. “When the government knows that and does nothing–or worse, what’s actually occurring, enables the life-threatening situation to get worse–then the law says that a citizen has a right to bring a constitutional claim against the government.”

Because the plaintiffs are too young to vote, that was another reason they saw a lawsuit as a useful option. They also wanted to demonstrate that this type of suit could be possible. “They’re showing other kids that the courts are a vehicle for grievances, particularly grievances of constitutional dimension, like the complaint we filed,” he says.