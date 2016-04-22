This New Super-Sustainable Town Will Run On Solar Power And Use Driverless Cars For Public Transit

When a massive ranch in Florida went up for sale 10 years ago, on a piece of land five times the size of Manhattan, the owners had offers from buyers around the world. But instead of selling to the highest bidder, they chose a developer that would preserve most of the land–and turn the rest into what’s attempting to be the most sustainable new town in the United States.

“We came to them and we said, look, we want to preserve as much of this as possible, and then create the most sustainable new town that has really ever been attempted,” says Syd Kitson, chairman and CEO of Kitson and Partners, the developer of the new town, called Babcock Ranch.

After a decade of planning, the town is now under construction. Florida Power & Light, the local utility, is building a huge new solar farm on the property–with 350,000 solar panels–which will power the entire community of 50,000 people.

“During the day when the sun is shining, all the power at Babcock Ranch will be solar energy,” Kitson says. “Then at night when the sun goes down, the grid will take over and it will be natural gas. The combination of energy will be the greenest in the country.”

Houses will be close enough to the downtown area and offices that people won’t necessarily need to drive to run errands or commute; the streets are designed for biking and walking as much as driving. If someone needs to work in another city, they should eventually be able to take a driverless electric car there as well.

It’s easier, Kitson says, to start from scratch with better infrastructure than to retrofit an existing suburb or city. “How you design your roads–thinking about pedestrian walkways and bike paths, if you’re making it walkable and bikeable and pedestrian-friendly–doing that from the beginning is much easier.”

The town also plans to be a testing ground for driverless electric cars–and to use those cars, with an Uber-like app, as a public transit system. They’re currently working with a company to build out that system, taking advantage of new legislation that makes Florida one of the most autonomous-friendly states in the country.