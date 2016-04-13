Compare Women’s Advertising Fantasy To Morning Reality In This Funny New Ad

WHO: Organic Balance, Humanaut

WHY WE CARE: Marketing aimed at women tends to include ideal moments–peaceful yoga sessions, quiet reading time, a calming time for self-reflection. Reality, however, can be more of a middle finger. Here, Organic Valley colorfully illustrates those differences in a new campaign for its Organic Balance breakfast shake brand. The company teamed with SoundView Research to survey 1,000 American women on what their mornings are really like. Among the findings are, 79% of women admit to eating breakfast in a moving vehicle, 36% will knowingly re-wear dirty laundry this month, and 9% cite dry shampoo as among the greatest inventions of the 20th century.