Facebook’s 360 Degree 3-D Camera Unveiled At F8 Conference

One of the highlights of Facebook’s F8 conference on Tuesday was its unveiling of a 360-degree video camera and software system. The camera, which will cost at least $25,000 to build, includes 17 different capture devices that are synchronized, and can record two hours of 360-degree video at up to 60 frames per second, as much as 8k per eye.

Facebook is also releasing software that stitches the footage together seamlessly.

Both the hardware and software, as well as the stitching code, are open source projects. Developers will have access to the system on GitHub starting this summer. Facebook is open-sourcing the camera to “accelerate the growth of the 3-D-360 ecosystem—developers can leverage the designs and code, and content creators can use the camera in their productions,” said Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer.

“Facebook doesn’t want to be in the camera business,” he added.

In an interview immediately following the F8 keynote address, Facebook engineering director Brian Cabral told Fast Company that the company “wanted it open and accessible…because [360 video is] a nascent technology and a nascent burgeoning area” and that by open-sourcing the project, “we knew we could get a lot of sharing and learn faster and grow the ecosystem faster” as people work with the camera and experiment with it.

The camera is built to produce truly spherical 3-D footage. Cabral explained that Facebook pursued the project because of what it saw as a “almost a hole” in the market of existing 360 cameras. Those include high-end systems like Nokia’s Ozo, Jaunt’s One, Google’s Jump, and many others. There are also a wide range of lower-quality cameras. Cabral said that “When we looked at the marketplace, we didn’t see anything out there that met minimum requirements. We wanted it to be rugged, reliable, and we wanted it to envelop you fully in 360 [degrees] and we wanted you to feel like you could look all around.”

He added that although the competing cameras mentioned above all met some of those requirements, Facebook decided each fell short in one area or another, leaving room for a new high-end camera system.