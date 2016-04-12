Transgender Model Lists The Benefits Of Being A Woman For European Equal-Pay Day

WHO: Creative agency mortierbrigade, production company Czar

WHY WE CARE: Because weeks after Novak Djokovic questioned whether women deserve equal pay in tennis, the call for equal pay for women seems as far away from being answered than ever. Which is all the more reason to take note when Erika Irvin, stage name Amazon Eve (a former lawyer who transitioned from male to female back in 2004), tells her story on film in support of Equal-Pay Day. Directed by Koen Mortier, it’s not the first time mortierbrigade has tackled the subject. Back in 2012 the agency’s Equal-Pay Day film featured porn star Sasha Grey to demonstrate how the adult film industry is one of the only places in the world where women earn more than their male counterparts.