Alphabet’s Other Robotics Company

You’ve heard of Boston Dynamics , the Alphabet-owned company behind America’s coolest and weirdest robots. But have you heard of Schaft? As part of X, Alphabet’s moonshot division, it’s Alphabet’s other robotic company–and it’s far more secretive than Boston Dynamics.

But last Friday, Schaft made a rare appearance at the New Economic Summit in Japan, showing off a nameless bipedal robot with two piston-like legs, which effortlessly walks up and down stairs and navigates uneven terrain, such as slippery rocks on the beach, even when carrying up to 130 pounds.

We reached out to X about Schaft’s appearance at the conference, and the company was quick to downplay the demonstration. “This wasn’t a product announcement or indication of a specific product roadmap,” an X representative told us in a boilerplate response. “The team was simply delighted to have a chance to show their latest progress.”

So what else do we know about Schaft? How does it differ from Boston Dynamics’s work? And what’s Alphabet’s ultimate plan for the company?

The Willy Wonkas Of Robotics

Schaft was founded by Junichi Urata and Yuto Nakanishi, two roboticists who met each other at the University of Tokyo’s JSK Robotics Laboratory. After years of working together, Urata and Nakanishi developed powerful new actuators that solved one of the biggest problems facing robots today: Pound for pound, they’re fundamentally weaker than humans.

That seems counterintuitive, but it’s true. To get around easily, robots need to be both strong and lightweight. But with motors, there’s an engineering trade-off between weight and strength. In other words, as they get stronger, they get heavier, slower, and less wieldy. That’s why a robot such as Honda’s ASIMO can only lift a dozen pounds, where as an adult male might be able to lift 10 times that. The relative weakness and weight of robot actuators makes balance a problem, and also means they tend to overheat.

Urata and Nakanishi solved this problem by replacing standard servos with high-voltage, high-current, liquid-cooled motor drivers. They then spun the technology off from the JSK Robotics Laboratory as Schaft. That’s when they started building the robot that would win them the love of Alphabet: the S-One, a robot designed to pass the DARPA Robotics Challenge, or DRC.