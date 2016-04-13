The Beautiful Darkness Of Johan Renck

Director Johan Renck finds life in the shadows. His moody sensibility has found its way into fashion commercials, music videos, television, and film with such clients as Armani, David Bowie, and Breaking Bad.

Johan Renck Photo: Stephane Remael , courtesy of Sky UK

He’s now applied that tone to The Last Panthers, a trans-European crime drama inspired by the international ring of jewel thieves known as the Pink Panthers, their conspiratorial alliance with the banking industry, and the forces that try to stop them. The six-part series—created by Jack Thorne and starring Samantha Morton, John Burt, and Tahar Rahim—premieres tonight on SundanceTV.

“I’m drawn to the dark but not the nihilistic aspects, the relentless parts, of darkness,” says Renck. “For me, it’s about beauty. In order for something to be beautiful, it has to have a dark element, or else it’s just pretty.”

Photo: Nick Wall , courtesy of Sundance TV

“It’s about finding layers below the surface, character weaknesses, and flaws,” he adds. “That’s when the darkness starts to come out.”

The Last Panthers was shot like a movie, over 120 days, and then constructed into six parts, with the late David Bowie providing opening music. “Blackstar,” the first single from Bowie’s final album of the same name, was originally written as the theme song for the series. Renck also directed the music videos for both “Blackstar” and “Lazarus.”

“What you love about him is his craft,” says Charlie Collier, president of AMC and SundanceTV. Beyond Breaking Bad, Renck has also directed AMC shows The Walking Dead and Halt and Catch Fire. “Those shows are quite diverse and require a range of skill, understanding, and discipline. I was surprised to hear him say that he’s directed in languages he doesn’t speak. But I think that shows how intuitive he is about the human condition.”