Amazon’s Kindle Oasis: The Highest-End High-End Kindle So Far

For years, the conventional wisdom about Amazon’s Kindle e-reader was that the company, which likes to say that it wants to make money when customers use its products , would eventually make buying e-books irresistible by offering a Kindle e-reader for free . But Amazon has refused to play along. For the time being, the cheapest Kindle is $80, which is actually 10 bucks more than the least expensive model of a few years ago.

My hunch is that Amazon isn’t under much pressure to slash Kindle prices to nothing–or at least next to nothing–because most of us already own free Kindle e-readers, in the form of smartphones that can run the company’s Kindle app. That’s left the company free to pursue a strategy that I sure didn’t see coming: It’s been releasing ever-more refined, high-end Kindle e-readers, aimed at people who love the idea of a device that’s optimized for reading, and only reading.

This trend became clear in 2014, when Amazon released the $200 Kindle Voyage. With its sleek industrial design and ultra-readable E Ink display, it supplanted the Kindle Paperwhite as the the top-of-the-line Kindle.

And now the company is introducing the Kindle Oasis, teased by Jeff Bezos last week and then leaked in more or less its entirety. The $290 model, which starts shipping on April 27, does to the Voyage what the Voyage did to the Paperwhite. But it accomplishes that with some new twists which, if it weren’t for the leak, would be wholly unexpected.

In designing the Oasis, Amazon made most of the device really thin via a unique design gambit: It shoved most of the electronics into an thicker, 8.5mm pod on the left-hand side of the device. (Or, if you choose, the right-hand side–the e-reader has an accelerometer, and will flip the display around if you rotate it by 180 degrees.) That let it shave the rest of the case down to 3.4mm, or less than half the thickness of the Voyage. The thick-thin design gives the Oasis a handle of sorts and evokes both a folded-back dead-tree paperback and the original 2007 Kindle, which sported a quirky angled case that disappeared in the second-generation model.

Amazon also greatly reduced the e-reader’s bezel–except on that edge with the rear hump, which provides room for page-turning buttons–leaving the case size far more pocketable than before. It’s so diminutive that you might be tempted to call it the Kindle Mini, if it weren’t for the fact that the display size remains 6″, the same as with nearly every other Kindle ever made. This time around, the monochrome E Ink display isn’t a radical upgrade from the excellent 300-dpi version in the Voyage, but Amazon did move the LED lighting from the bottom of the screen to the side, thereby allowing it to boost the brightness by squeezing in additional LEDs.

One of the Kindle’s signature features has always been its marathon battery life–up to six weeks in the case of the Voyage, assuming that you read on average for a half hour a day. I always assumed that such endurance was sacrosanct, but with the Kindle Oasis, Amazon has messed with its recipe in a new way. The device is so small and thin that it packs a rather dinky battery, which Amazon says provides up to two weeks of power, again based on an average of 30 minutes of reading a day. But every Oasis comes with a posh leather case with a much beefier built-in battery. The case snaps on magnetically–its battery sits next to the hump on the e-reader, and fills in the surrounding area–turning the whole package into an e-reader that can run for up to two months, a new Kindle record.