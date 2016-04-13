How A 10-Minute Conversation Can Change People’s Prejudices

Stereotypes tend to be so deeply engrained that it can take months of intense intervention to truly reduce bias. But a new study suggests that a 10-minute conversation can also make a difference, if it’s done the right way.

The study tested “deep canvassing,” an approach to door-to-door campaigning that involves a carefully designed two-way conversation instead of a canned message.

“In a lot of standard door-to-door canvassing, you as a canvasser have a script, you knock on a door, you read through the script, and you go on to your next house,” says Josh Kalla, a PhD student in political science at the University of California, Berkeley, who worked on the study with Stanford University professor David Broockman. “It’s very much a one-way interaction, where basically you the canvasser deliver a monologue. Here, a lot of the canvass involves the voter themselves doing the work.”

“It really builds upon this theory of self-persuasion.”

In the study, researchers surveyed voters in Miami-Dade County about their attitudes towards transgender people. Then, canvassers later showed up at their doors, and launched into a conversation. Voters were asked to remember a time when they had been judged for being different, and then asked to think about how that might help them understand transgender people’s experiences. (The control group heard a message about recycling instead.)

“It really builds upon this theory of self-persuasion, where the canvasser is not just reading talking points to a voter, but to get the voter to see the world through a little different lens, and draw their own conclusions, and hopefully persuade themselves,” says Kalla.

The intervention shifted attitudes–and the effect lasted. Three months later, the voters who had the conversation about transgender people were less phobic than before, and more supportive of a new local anti-discrimination law than those who hadn’t had the visit.

In a previous study, different researchers tested whether a “deep canvassing” intervention could reduce homophobia and increase support for same-sex marriage. That study was later retracted because data was fabricated. But the new study proves that the approach can work.